Las razones por las que Nueva York lo ha hecho "mejor" que Madrid en la contención de la pandemia

Look at the shape of these curves.



New York and Madrid had similar epidemics until they spectacularly diverged.



In March, both cities were caught by surprise and shut down because of #COVID19.



In September, the situation is under control in NY and alarming in Madrid.



Why?

CONTACT TRACING

New York state aimed at 30 contact tracers per 100,000 people before reopening. Minimum.



That translates into 6000 contract tracers in New York and 2000 in Madrid.



Madrid had about 200 contact tracers in July (maybe 700 now). An order of magnitude difference. — Miguel Hernán (@_MiguelHernan) September 11, 2020

TESTING

In April, >70% of PCRs were positive in both New York and Madrid.



New York aimed at achieving <5% positivity before reopening. It is now 1-2%. https://t.co/z1AYcgY0My



Positivity in Madrid is ~20% and increasing since July. That is, not nearly enough tests are done. — Miguel Hernán (@_MiguelHernan) September 11, 2020

SPEED OF REOPENING



SPEED OF REOPENING

Let's focus on indoor dining, a vital economic activity in both #NewYork and #Madrid, and arguably one of the main sources of transmission of the #coronavirus.

— Miguel Hernán (@_MiguelHernan) September 11, 2020