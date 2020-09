Announcement: Okay, it\'s official, sorry we kept you waiting 😉 !



9-time World Champion @ValeYellow46 is confirmed to join us in 2021 together with @FrankyMorbido12! https://t.co/Wyk1wHvLlV#MotoGP | #PETRONASmotorsports | #SepangRacingTeam | #VR46 | #FM21 | pic.twitter.com/6q6rn4AG4C