Un vuelo para la historia: así es la histórica hazaña del helicóptero 'Ingenuity' en Marte

🚁 On Mon., April 19, our Ingenuity #MarsHelicopter makes its first attempt at flight. Watch live coverage from @NASAJPL beginning at 6:15am ET (10:15am UTC) as the team receives the first data & finds out if they\'ve made history: https://t.co/JFEsGuAYbr pic.twitter.com/w6RjKWVHV7