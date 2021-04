El helicóptero de la NASA sigue haciendo historia en Marte: ya se atreve con sus primeras acrobacias

The #MarsHelicopter faced new challenges in its second flight and reached each milestone. https://t.co/L18F2NCeaZ

It achieved:

✅ 51.9-second flight time

✅ 16-foot altitude (5 meters)

✅ 5˚ tilt to accelerate sideways ~7 feet (2 meters) pic.twitter.com/9yMsRLhbcl