Más de 130 migrantes rescatados en las últimas horas por el Ocean Viking en el Mediterráneo

@SOSMedIntl performed a 4th rescue in 4 days. 67 people were evacuated from an overcrowded wooden boat in high risk of capsizing in the Maltese SRR. Among them are 4 women travelling alone, 1 child and 20 unaccompanied minors.



132 survivors are now onboard #OceanViking. pic.twitter.com/fBDN77ttaX