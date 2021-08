España es el país con mayor aceptación LGBTQ+ según una encuesta británica

85% of Britons would be supportive if a family member came out as lesbian, gay or bisexual. How this compares to different western countries:



🇪🇸 91% would be supportive

🇬🇧 85%

🇮🇹 82%

🇩🇰 80%

🇸🇪 77%

🇩🇪 75%

🇺🇸 66%

🇫🇷 57%