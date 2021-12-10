Sorpresa en 'The Game Awards': 'It Takes Two' es el mejor videojuego de 2021
Consulta la lista de vencedores
It Takes Two es el mejor videojuego del año. Después de recibir hasta seis nominaciones hace apenas unas semanas, el videojuego de Electronic Arts se ha hecho con el título a mejor videojuego del año en los prestigiosos The Game Awards por delante de otros títulos como Metroid Dread o Deathloop, entre otros. Un evento en el que también se ha hecho con los galardones a Mejor Juego Familiar y Mejor Juego Multijugador.
Entre los vencedores de esta gala, que se ha llevado a cabo un año más en el Microsoft Theater de Los Ángeles, California, también podemos encontrar otros títulos tan potentes como el Deathloop, el Metroid Dread o el Resident Evil: Village. Mientras que el juego de Nintendo se ha llevado el galardón a Mejor juego de acción, Deathloop se ha impuesto en categorías como la de Mejor Dirección o Mejor Dirección de Arte. Consulta a continuación la lista de ganadores de las distintas categorías:
Juego del Año
- Deathloop
- It Takes Two 🏆
- Metroid Dread
- Psychonauts 2
- Ratchet & Clank: Una Dimensión aparte
- Resident Evil Village
Mejor Dirección
- Deathloop 🏆
- It Takes Two
- Returnal
- Psychonauts 2
- Ratchet & Clank: Una Dimensión Aparte
Mejor Soporte
- Apex Legends
- Call of Duty: Warzone
- Final Fantasy XIV Online 🏆
- Fortnite
- Genshin Impact
Mejor Indie
- 12 Minutes
- Death's Door
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits 🏆
- Inscryption
- Loop Hero
Mejor Debut Indie
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits 🏆
- Sable
- The Artful Escape
- The Forgotten City
- Valheim
Mejor Narrativa
- Deathloop
- It Takes Two
- Life is Strange: True Colors
- Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy 🏆
- Psychonauts 2
Mejor Dirección de Arte
- Deathloop 🏆
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits
- Psychonauts 2
- Ratchet & Clank: Una Dimensión Aparte
- The Artful Escape
Mejor Banda Sonora
- Cyberpunk 2077
- Deathloop
- NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139 🏆
- Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy
- The Artful Escape
Mejor Diseño de Sonido
- Deathloop
- Forza Horizon 5 🏆
- Ratchet & Clank: Una Dimensión Aparte
- Resident Evil Village
- Returnal
Mejor Interpretación
- Erika Mori como Alex Chen, Life is Strange: True Colors
- Giancarlo Esposito como Anton Castillo, Far Cry 6
- Jason E. Kelley como Colt Vahn, Deathloop
- Maggie Robertson como Lady Dimitrescu, Resident Evil Village 🏆
- Ozioma Akagha como Julianna Blake, Deathloop
Juegos de Impacto
- Before Your Eyes
- Boyfriend Dungeon
- Chicory
- Life is Strange: True Colors 🏆
- No Longer Home
Mejor Soporte de Comunidad
- Apex Legends
- Destiny 2
- Final Fantasy XIV Online 🏆
- Fortnite
- No Man's Sky
Mejor Juego en Móviles
- Fantasian
- Genshin Impact 🏆
- League of Legends. Wild Rift
- Marvel Future Revolution
- Pokémon Unite
Mejor Juego en Realidad Virtual
- Hitman 3
- I Expect You To Die 2
- Lone Echo II
- Resident Evil 4 🏆
- Sniper Elite VR
Mejor Juego de Acción
- Back 4 Blood
- Chivalry II
- Deathloop
- Far Cry 6
- Returnal 🏆
Mejor Juego de Acción
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy
- Metroid Dread 🏆
- Psychonauts 2
- Ratchet & Clank: Una Dimensión Aparte
- Resident Evil Village
Mejor Juego de Rol
- Cyberpunk 2077
- Monster Hunter Rise
- Scarlet Nexus
- Shin Megami Tensei V
- Tales of Arise 🏆
Mejor Juego de Lucha
- Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles
- Gilty Gear -Strive- 🏆
- Melty Blood: Type Lumina
- Nichelodeon All-Star Brawl
- Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown
Mejor Juego Familiar
- It Takes Two 🏆
- Mario Party Superstars
- New Pokémon Snap
- Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury
- WarioWare: Get It Together!
Mejor Juego Deportivo o de Conducción
- F1 2021
- FIFA 22
- Forza Horizon 5 🏆
- Hot Wheels Unleashed
- Riders Republic
Mejor Juego Simulador o de Estrategia
- Age of Empires IV 🏆
- Evil Genius 2: World Domination
- Humankind
- Inscryption
- Microsoft Flight Simulator
Mejor Multijugador
- Back 4 Blood
- It Takes Two 🏆
- Knockout City
- Monster Hunter Rise
- New World
- Valheim
Juego Más Esperado
- Elden Ring 🏆
- God of War - Ragnarök
- Horizon Forbidden West
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2
- Starfield
Innovación en Accesibilidad
- Far Cry 6
- Forza Horizon 5 🏆
- Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy
- Ratchet & Clank: Una Dimensión Aparte
- The Vale: Shadow of the Crown
Creador de Contenido del Año
- Dream 🏆
- Fuslie
- Gaules
- Ibai
- TheGrefg
Mejor Esports
- Call of Duty
- Counter Strike: Global Offensive
- DOTA 2
- League of Legends 🏆
- Valorant
Mejor Atleta Esports
- Chris 'Simp' Lehr
- Heo 'ShowMaker' Su
- Magomed 'Collapse' Khalilov
- Oleksandr 's1mple' Kostyliev 🏆
- Tyson 'TenZ' Ngo
Mejor Equipo Esports
- Atlanta FaZe
- DWG KIA
- Natus Vincere 🏆
- Sentinels
- Team Spirit
Mejor Entrenador Esports
- Airat 'Silent' Gaziev
- Andrey 'ENGH' Sholokhov
- Andrii 'B1ad3' Horodenskyi
- James 'Crowder'
- Kim 'kkOma’ Jeong-gyun 🏆
Mejor Evento Esports
- 2021 League of Legends World Championship 🏆
- PGL Major Stockholm 2021
- PUBG Mobile Global Championship 2020
- The International 2021
- Valorant Champions Tour: Stage 2 Masters