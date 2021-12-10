It Takes Two es el mejor videojuego del año. Después de recibir hasta seis nominaciones hace apenas unas semanas, el videojuego de Electronic Arts se ha hecho con el título a mejor videojuego del año en los prestigiosos The Game Awards por delante de otros títulos como Metroid Dread o Deathloop, entre otros. Un evento en el que también se ha hecho con los galardones a Mejor Juego Familiar y Mejor Juego Multijugador.

Entre los vencedores de esta gala, que se ha llevado a cabo un año más en el Microsoft Theater de Los Ángeles, California, también podemos encontrar otros títulos tan potentes como el Deathloop, el Metroid Dread o el Resident Evil: Village. Mientras que el juego de Nintendo se ha llevado el galardón a Mejor juego de acción, Deathloop se ha impuesto en categorías como la de Mejor Dirección o Mejor Dirección de Arte. Consulta a continuación la lista de ganadores de las distintas categorías:

Juego del Año

Deathloop

It Takes Two 🏆

Metroid Dread

Psychonauts 2

Ratchet & Clank: Una Dimensión aparte

Resident Evil Village

Mejor Dirección

Deathloop 🏆

It Takes Two

Returnal

Psychonauts 2

Ratchet & Clank: Una Dimensión Aparte

Mejor Soporte

Apex Legends

Call of Duty: Warzone

Final Fantasy XIV Online 🏆

Fortnite

Genshin Impact

Mejor Indie

12 Minutes

Death's Door

Kena: Bridge of Spirits 🏆

Inscryption

Loop Hero

Mejor Debut Indie

Kena: Bridge of Spirits 🏆

Sable

The Artful Escape

The Forgotten City

Valheim

Mejor Narrativa

Deathloop

It Takes Two

Life is Strange: True Colors

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy 🏆

Psychonauts 2

Mejor Dirección de Arte

Deathloop 🏆

Kena: Bridge of Spirits

Psychonauts 2

Ratchet & Clank: Una Dimensión Aparte

The Artful Escape

Mejor Banda Sonora

Cyberpunk 2077

Deathloop

NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139 🏆

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy

The Artful Escape

Mejor Diseño de Sonido

Deathloop

Forza Horizon 5 🏆

Ratchet & Clank: Una Dimensión Aparte

Resident Evil Village

Returnal

Mejor Interpretación

Erika Mori como Alex Chen, Life is Strange: True Colors

Giancarlo Esposito como Anton Castillo, Far Cry 6

Jason E. Kelley como Colt Vahn, Deathloop

Maggie Robertson como Lady Dimitrescu, Resident Evil Village 🏆

Ozioma Akagha como Julianna Blake, Deathloop

Juegos de Impacto

Before Your Eyes

Boyfriend Dungeon

Chicory

Life is Strange: True Colors 🏆

No Longer Home

Mejor Soporte de Comunidad

Apex Legends

Destiny 2

Final Fantasy XIV Online 🏆

Fortnite

No Man's Sky

Mejor Juego en Móviles

Fantasian

Genshin Impact 🏆

League of Legends. Wild Rift

Marvel Future Revolution

Pokémon Unite

Mejor Juego en Realidad Virtual

Hitman 3

I Expect You To Die 2

Lone Echo II

Resident Evil 4 🏆

Sniper Elite VR

Mejor Juego de Acción

Back 4 Blood

Chivalry II

Deathloop

Far Cry 6

Returnal 🏆

Mejor Juego de Acción

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy

Metroid Dread 🏆

Psychonauts 2

Ratchet & Clank: Una Dimensión Aparte

Resident Evil Village

Mejor Juego de Rol

Cyberpunk 2077

Monster Hunter Rise

Scarlet Nexus

Shin Megami Tensei V

Tales of Arise 🏆

Mejor Juego de Lucha

Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles

Gilty Gear -Strive- 🏆

Melty Blood: Type Lumina

Nichelodeon All-Star Brawl

Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown

Mejor Juego Familiar

It Takes Two 🏆

Mario Party Superstars

New Pokémon Snap

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury

WarioWare: Get It Together!

Mejor Juego Deportivo o de Conducción

F1 2021

FIFA 22

Forza Horizon 5 🏆

Hot Wheels Unleashed

Riders Republic

Mejor Juego Simulador o de Estrategia

Age of Empires IV 🏆

Evil Genius 2: World Domination

Humankind

Inscryption

Microsoft Flight Simulator

Mejor Multijugador

Back 4 Blood

It Takes Two 🏆

Knockout City

Monster Hunter Rise

New World

Valheim

Juego Más Esperado

Elden Ring 🏆

God of War - Ragnarök

Horizon Forbidden West

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2

Starfield

Innovación en Accesibilidad

Far Cry 6

Forza Horizon 5 🏆

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy

Ratchet & Clank: Una Dimensión Aparte

The Vale: Shadow of the Crown

Creador de Contenido del Año

Dream 🏆

Fuslie

Gaules

Ibai

TheGrefg

Mejor Esports

Call of Duty

Counter Strike: Global Offensive

DOTA 2

League of Legends 🏆

Valorant

Mejor Atleta Esports

Chris 'Simp' Lehr

Heo 'ShowMaker' Su

Magomed 'Collapse' Khalilov

Oleksandr 's1mple' Kostyliev 🏆

Tyson 'TenZ' Ngo

Mejor Equipo Esports

Atlanta FaZe

DWG KIA

Natus Vincere 🏆

Sentinels

Team Spirit

Mejor Entrenador Esports

Airat 'Silent' Gaziev

Andrey 'ENGH' Sholokhov

Andrii 'B1ad3' Horodenskyi

James 'Crowder'

Kim 'kkOma’ Jeong-gyun 🏆

Mejor Evento Esports