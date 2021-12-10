Cadena SER

Sorpresa en 'The Game Awards': 'It Takes Two' es el mejor videojuego de 2021

Consulta la lista de vencedores

It Takes Two se hace con el premio principal de la noche. / Electronic Arts

David Justo
Madrid

It Takes Two es el mejor videojuego del año. Después de recibir hasta seis nominaciones hace apenas unas semanas, el videojuego de Electronic Arts se ha hecho con el título a mejor videojuego del año en los prestigiosos The Game Awards por delante de otros títulos como Metroid Dread o Deathloop, entre otros. Un evento en el que también se ha hecho con los galardones a Mejor Juego Familiar y Mejor Juego Multijugador.

Entre los vencedores de esta gala, que se ha llevado a cabo un año más en el Microsoft Theater de Los Ángeles, California, también podemos encontrar otros títulos tan potentes como el Deathloop, el Metroid Dread o el Resident Evil: Village. Mientras que el juego de Nintendo se ha llevado el galardón a Mejor juego de acción, Deathloop se ha impuesto en categorías como la de Mejor Dirección o Mejor Dirección de Arte. Consulta a continuación la lista de ganadores de las distintas categorías:

Juego del Año

  • Deathloop
  • It Takes Two 🏆
  • Metroid Dread
  • Psychonauts 2
  • Ratchet & Clank: Una Dimensión aparte
  • Resident Evil Village

Mejor Dirección

  • Deathloop 🏆
  • It Takes Two
  • Returnal
  • Psychonauts 2
  • Ratchet & Clank: Una Dimensión Aparte

Mejor Soporte

  • Apex Legends
  • Call of Duty: Warzone
  • Final Fantasy XIV Online 🏆
  • Fortnite
  • Genshin Impact

Mejor Indie

  • 12 Minutes
  • Death's Door
  • Kena: Bridge of Spirits 🏆
  • Inscryption
  • Loop Hero

Mejor Debut Indie

  • Kena: Bridge of Spirits 🏆
  • Sable
  • The Artful Escape
  • The Forgotten City
  • Valheim

Mejor Narrativa

  • Deathloop
  • It Takes Two
  • Life is Strange: True Colors
  • Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy 🏆
  • Psychonauts 2

Mejor Dirección de Arte

  • Deathloop 🏆
  • Kena: Bridge of Spirits
  • Psychonauts 2
  • Ratchet & Clank: Una Dimensión Aparte
  • The Artful Escape

Mejor Banda Sonora

  • Cyberpunk 2077
  • Deathloop
  • NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139 🏆
  • Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy
  • The Artful Escape

Mejor Diseño de Sonido

  • Deathloop
  • Forza Horizon 5 🏆
  • Ratchet & Clank: Una Dimensión Aparte
  • Resident Evil Village
  • Returnal

Mejor Interpretación

  • Erika Mori como Alex Chen, Life is Strange: True Colors
  • Giancarlo Esposito como Anton Castillo, Far Cry 6
  • Jason E. Kelley como Colt Vahn, Deathloop
  • Maggie Robertson como Lady Dimitrescu, Resident Evil Village 🏆
  • Ozioma Akagha como Julianna Blake, Deathloop

Juegos de Impacto

  • Before Your Eyes
  • Boyfriend Dungeon
  • Chicory
  • Life is Strange: True Colors 🏆
  • No Longer Home

Mejor Soporte de Comunidad

  • Apex Legends
  • Destiny 2
  • Final Fantasy XIV Online 🏆
  • Fortnite
  • No Man's Sky

Mejor Juego en Móviles

  • Fantasian
  • Genshin Impact 🏆
  • League of Legends. Wild Rift
  • Marvel Future Revolution
  • Pokémon Unite

Mejor Juego en Realidad Virtual

  • Hitman 3
  • I Expect You To Die 2
  • Lone Echo II
  • Resident Evil 4 🏆
  • Sniper Elite VR

Mejor Juego de Acción

  • Back 4 Blood
  • Chivalry II
  • Deathloop
  • Far Cry 6
  • Returnal 🏆

Mejor Juego de Acción

  • Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy
  • Metroid Dread 🏆
  • Psychonauts 2
  • Ratchet & Clank: Una Dimensión Aparte
  • Resident Evil Village

Mejor Juego de Rol

  • Cyberpunk 2077
  • Monster Hunter Rise
  • Scarlet Nexus
  • Shin Megami Tensei V
  • Tales of Arise 🏆

Mejor Juego de Lucha

  • Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles
  • Gilty Gear -Strive- 🏆
  • Melty Blood: Type Lumina
  • Nichelodeon All-Star Brawl
  • Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown

Mejor Juego Familiar

  • It Takes Two 🏆
  • Mario Party Superstars
  • New Pokémon Snap
  • Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury
  • WarioWare: Get It Together!

Mejor Juego Deportivo o de Conducción

  • F1 2021
  • FIFA 22
  • Forza Horizon 5 🏆
  • Hot Wheels Unleashed
  • Riders Republic

Mejor Juego Simulador o de Estrategia

  • Age of Empires IV 🏆
  • Evil Genius 2: World Domination
  • Humankind
  • Inscryption
  • Microsoft Flight Simulator

Mejor Multijugador

  • Back 4 Blood
  • It Takes Two 🏆
  • Knockout City
  • Monster Hunter Rise
  • New World
  • Valheim

Juego Más Esperado

  • Elden Ring 🏆
  • God of War - Ragnarök
  • Horizon Forbidden West
  • The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2
  • Starfield

Innovación en Accesibilidad

  • Far Cry 6
  • Forza Horizon 5 🏆
  • Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy
  • Ratchet & Clank: Una Dimensión Aparte
  • The Vale: Shadow of the Crown

Creador de Contenido del Año

  • Dream 🏆
  • Fuslie
  • Gaules
  • Ibai 
  • TheGrefg

Mejor Esports

  • Call of Duty
  • Counter Strike: Global Offensive
  • DOTA 2
  • League of Legends 🏆
  • Valorant

Mejor Atleta Esports

  • Chris 'Simp' Lehr
  • Heo 'ShowMaker' Su
  • Magomed 'Collapse' Khalilov
  • Oleksandr 's1mple' Kostyliev 🏆
  • Tyson 'TenZ' Ngo

Mejor Equipo Esports

  • Atlanta FaZe
  • DWG KIA
  • Natus Vincere 🏆
  • Sentinels
  • Team Spirit

Mejor Entrenador Esports

  • Airat 'Silent' Gaziev
  • Andrey 'ENGH' Sholokhov
  • Andrii 'B1ad3' Horodenskyi
  • James 'Crowder'
  • Kim 'kkOma’ Jeong-gyun 🏆

Mejor Evento Esports

  • 2021 League of Legends World Championship 🏆
  • PGL Major Stockholm 2021
  • PUBG Mobile Global Championship 2020
  • The International 2021
  • Valorant Champions Tour: Stage 2 Masters
