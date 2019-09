Google cumple 21 años: ¿sabías de dónde proviene su nombre?

🎉 It\'s @Google\'s 21st birthday! 🎂



"We chose our systems name, Google, because it is a common spelling of googol," wrote Sergey Brin & Larry Page, back then just 2 Stanford Ph.D. students making a "very large scale search-engine."#GoogleDoodle → https://t.co/lfSJNhSDjJ pic.twitter.com/qwZ0PHCUht