El mejor lugar para estacionar tu vehículo en un aparcamiento, según la ciencia

It\'s an age-old question: Where do you park your car?



SFI\'s Sidney Redner & Paul Krapivsky at @BU_Tweets pitted \'meek,\' \'prudent,\' & \'optimistic\' strategies against each other in their new paper at @IOPPublishing.



Watch to learn which strategy is best:https://t.co/xuhdJZGydh