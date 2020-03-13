La solidaria iniciativa de varios jugadores de la NBA para paliar el coronavirus
Giannis Antetokounmpo o Kevin Love han puesto en marcha una gran campaña para ayudar en medio de esta crisis
La expansión de la epidemia del coronavirus ha afectado a todos los deportes. Uno de los que más rápido han reaccionado ha sido el baloncesto americano mediante la NBA que en cuanto se supo el caso de Rudy Gobert, jugador de Utah Jazz, decidieron suspender la competición.
Kevin Love publicó en su Instagram una de las iniciativas más solidarias que se han conocido hasta la fecha. El jugador estadounidense explica en su post que en esta situación tan extrema es hora de ayudar de alguna manera, por ello ha decidido donar 100.000 dólares a todos los trabajadores de Cleveland que se quedan sin su trabajo.
Hoy, se ha sumado a esta maravillosa propuesta el jugador griego de los Milwaukee Bucks, Giannis Antetokounmpo, quien dona también 100.000 dólares a todo el staff que trabaja para el club después de la suspensión de la NBA.
Dos grandes jugadores y decisivos tanto en la cancha como fuera de ella promoviendo este tipo de ideas, a las que no se descarta que se sumen más jugadores en los próximo días para amparar a los trabajadores de todos los equipos de la élite del baloncesto mundial.
It’s bigger than basketball! And during this tough time I want to help the people that make my life, my family’s lives and my teammates lives easier. Me and my family pledge to donate $100,000 to the Fiserv Forum staff. We can get through this together! 🙏🏽— Giannis Antetokounmpo (@Giannis_An34) March 13, 2020
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
Everyone reacts differently to stressful situations. And the fear and anxiety resulting from the recent outbreak of COVID-19 can be extremely overwhelming. Through the game of basketball, we\'ve been able to address major issues and stand together as a progressive league that cares about the players, the fans, and the communities where we work. I\'m concerned about the level of anxiety that everyone is feeling and that is why I\'m committing $100,000 through the @KevinLoveFund in support of the @Cavs arena and support staff that had a sudden life shift due to the suspension of the NBA season. I hope that during this time of crisis, others will join me in supporting our communities. Pandemics are not just a medical phenomenon. They affect individuals and society on so many levels, with stigma and xenophobia being just two aspects of the impact of a pandemic outbreak. It\'s important to know that those with a mental illness may be vulnerable to the effects of widespread panic and threat. Be kind to one another. Be understanding of their fears, regardless if you don\'t feel the same. Be safe and make informed decisions during this time. And I encourage everyone to take care of themselves and to reach out to others in need -- whether that means supporting your local charities that are canceling events, or checking in on your colleagues and family.
- Antetokounmpo
- Kevin Love
- Coronavirus
- Virología
- NBA
- Microbiología
- Baloncesto
- Enfermedades infecciosas
- Enfermedades
- Competiciones
- Deportes
- Medicina
- Biología
- Salud
- Ciencias naturales
- Ciencia