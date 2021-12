El profesor de Harvard Elvis García hace la comparación más viral con las medidas del Gobierno: "Tu madre..."

82/ SPAIN: Spanish Government (PM @sanchezcastejon) ONLY measure for omicron: mask OUTDOORS mandatory



But bars and restaurants w/o masks!



Complete THEATER, when we know transmission outdoors is at least x20 lower than indoors (https://t.co/RkLfvMFynC)https://t.co/b3bbjmVM1n pic.twitter.com/LEy8RAhYVs