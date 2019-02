50.000 fotografías para crear una de las imágenes más asombrosas de la Luna

View this post on Instagram

Made an ultra-HD image using last night\'s shots. This image is 9000px by 9000px. If you want to see it in glorious high definition you may have to come find me on Reddit, I\'m u/ajamesmccarthy (link in bio). A print of this will be available as well, also linked in bio if you\'re interested! . . . . . #nightsky #ig_nightphotography #astrophotography #universetoday #nightscape #fs_longexpo #longexpoelite #neverstopexploring #longexposure_shots #agameoftones #night_shooterz #ig_masterpiece #longexpo #magicpict #ig_nightphotography #astrophotography #splendid_xposure #visitsacramento #sacigers #downtownsac #exploresac #mysacramento #sonyimages #sonyalpha #sonyalphasclub #sonyphotogallery #moon #hdr #moonshot